An Unseen Pic Featuring Priyanka Chopra, Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu's Daughter And SS Rajamouli's Son

Priyanka Chopra, who is set to make a big comeback in the Indian film industry with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi, spent some blissful time with Mahesh Babu's family. On SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya's birthday, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara shared an unseen picture of their rare union.

The picture features Priyanka Chopra, her mother Madhu Chopra, actor and Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar, their daughter Sitara, and SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya.

“Happy birthday, Karth anna!” she wrote in the caption. SS Karthikeya reposted the picture and wrote, “Thank you.”

Priyanka Chopra also shared an unseen video where she is seen dancing with the birthday boy to the iconic hit Urvashi Urvashi. She captioned it, “Take it easy, my friend. To the man who silently holds up the fort — happy birthday, SS Karthikeya! So happy to be dancing through this movie with you.”

Ahead of the film's grand launch event in Hyderabad, Priyanka interacted with fans during an #AskPCJ session on X, where she answered questions about the project and her experience working in the Telugu film industry.

When a user asked, “How are you finding the Telugu film industry so far? Have you tasted the amazing biryani yet?”, Priyanka replied, “It's still early days for me on the movie, but it's been adiri poyindi (amazing)! Also, the biryani in Hyderabad is the best in the world.”

Varanasi marks SS Rajamouli's first directorial venture since the Oscar-winning global success of RRR, and his much-awaited collaboration with Mahesh Babu.

The film's promotional campaign began with a grand event on November 15 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Set to release in January 2027, the movie promises a visually stunning, time-travel-based action-adventure with mythological roots