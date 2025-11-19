What SS Rajamouli's <i>Varanasi</i> Title Dispute Is All About

SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi has hit a roadblock due to a title controversy. The film features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

Production company, Rama Bramha Hanuma Creations, claims to have registered the title Vaaranasi with the Telugu Film Producers' Council. Despite this, Rajamouli's team proceeded with the title Varanasi, sparking a dispute over ownership.

According to the registration document with the Telugu Film Producers' Council, the title of Vaaranasi was registered by the production company in 2023. Since then, the title has been renewed from June 24, 2025, to July 23, 2026. SS Rajamouli and his team used the same title with a different spelling at the grand launch held on November 15 at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

While the production house hasn't filed a complaint yet, but it's unclear whether they will negotiate with Rajamouli's team or take legal action. If a complaint is filed, the film body will investigate and determine the rightful owner of the title.

This isn't the only controversy surrounding the film. SS Rajamouli recently faced backlash for his comments about God during the teaser launch event.

The director had said, "This is an emotional moment for me. I don't believe in God. My dad came and said Lord Hanuman is behind me and is guiding me. Is this how he takes care – thinking of this, I'm angry. My wife is also fond of Lord Hanuman. She behaves as if he were her friend and converses with him. I got angry at her as well."

SS Rajamouli's remarks did not sit well with certain Hindu organisations, including Vanarasena and Gow Rakshak Sangh, who accused him of hurting their sentiments. They submitted a written complaint to the Saroor Nagar Police Inspector, accusing Rajamouli of “intentionally insulting Hindu deities” and delivering remarks “with the intention of provoking religious hatred.”

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is set to release in multiple languages in the summer of 2027.