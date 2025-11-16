"I Don't Believe In God": SS Rajamouli Receives Backlash For Religious Statement At <i>Varanasi</i> Event

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has come under fire for his controversial remark on atheism. On Saturday, November 15, the ace director attended the Globetrotter event at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad to unveil the first glimpse of his film Varanasi. The movie features Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu in lead roles.

While addressing the crowd at the event, SS Rajamouli revealed that he does not believe in God. Some of his major works, like RRR and Baahubali, were heavily inspired by Hindu mythology.

SS Rajamouli said, "This is an emotional moment for me. I don't believe in God. My dad came and said Lord Hanuman is behind me and is guiding me. Is this how he takes care – thinking of this, I'm angry. My wife is also fond of Lord Hanuman. She behaves as if he were her friend and converses with him. I got angry at her as well."

SS Rajamouli's remarks did not sit well with a certain section of the internet, who criticised the director on X.

One user said, “Too disappointed with S S Rajamouli sir's remarks reg lord hanuman. He may be an atheist but making such comments regarding god is completely unacceptable.”

“A lot of people felt this way after the speech of SS Rajamouli. Many felt the way you mentioned, Hanuman was unnecessary, especially coming from you,” wrote another.

“Imagine the outrage if anyone from Bollywood had said this: Blaming Lord Hanuman and saying he is an Atheist, does not believe in God. But funny how God becomes useful when it comes to milk money,” read a harsh remark.

“He doesn't believe in God; he claims he's an atheist. But wants to make movies related to God just to make money. If you are an atheist, you should stop making movies related to God and stick to your principles of being an atheist and try other” pointed out an individual.

“Rajamouli should have shown his frustration on his Technical Team, Event Organisers, instead of passing sarcastic comments on the religious beliefs of his father and wife. Especially when you are aiming to earn on the same beliefs,” noted one person.

“Claiming to be an atheist is fine because atheism is also encouraged in Hinduism. But he cannot blame Hanuman and engage the loose talk just because of his team's incompetence and lack of planning,” commented someone else.

Varanasi's grand launch event was marked by a technical glitch and teaser leak, which irked SS Rajamouli. Read all about it here.