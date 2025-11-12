"Say Hello To Mandakini": Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Character Poster From SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter

The wait is finally over. The makers of SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated action-adventure film, starring Mahesh Babu, have unveiled the first look of Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini.

The project, tentatively titled SSMB29, marks Priyanka's grand return to Indian cinema and her first collaboration with the visionary filmmaker behind RRR and Baahubali.

The first-look poster reveals Priyanka Chopra in a fierce and commanding avatar. Dressed in a mustard yellow saree while wielding a gun, the actress exudes intensity as she lunges forward over rocky terrain in a dramatic, windswept setting.

Sharing the poster on social media, the actress wrote, "She's more than what meets the eye… say hello to Mandakini."

The World Of Globetrotter

Globetrotter is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious Indian films in recent years. The movie's concept is said to draw inspiration from African exploration adventures.

Earlier, Rajamouli had unveiled the first-look poster of Mahesh Babu on the actor's 50th birthday. The image showed a close-up of a rugged chest adorned with a rudraksh mala featuring a trishul and Nandi pendant - a detail that immediately sparked fan theories about the film's mythic undertones.

The director also introduced Prithviraj Sukumaran's character, Kumbha, describing him as "sinister and ruthless." His first look depicted him in a menacing all-black outfit, seated on a high-tech wheelchair.

The makers have confirmed that the official title and first glimpse of Globetrotter will be revealed on November 15, 2025, during a major launch event at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The event will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

