Haryanvi Artist Pranjal Dahiya Stops Live Show, Confronts Elderly Man Misbehaving In Crowd: "I'm Your Daughter's Age"

Haryanvi artist Pranjal Dahiya found herself at the centre of a heated online conversation after a video from one of her recent live shows began circulating widely.

In the clip, the singer is seen stopping her performance midway to confront alleged inappropriate behaviour from a member of the audience.

'You People Should Think'

According to reports, the incident took place while Pranjal Dahiya was performing on stage when a man from the crowd allegedly behaved in a manner that left her visibly shaken. Choosing not to ignore the disruption, she halted the show and addressed the audience directly, urging them to maintain basic decorum.

In the viral video, Dahiya can be heard saying, "You people should think that your sister and daughter are standing here, so behave properly." Turning her attention to the individual in question, she added, "Tau (uncle), I'm your daughter's age. Please control."

She also appealed to the wider crowd not to climb onto the stage and requested their cooperation so that the event could continue without further issues.

Internet Reacts As The Clip Goes Viral

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing a wave of reactions from users who weighed in on the incident.

In the comments, one user wrote, "What she said is right she has taken money but people should have common sense how to behave with others respect artists." Another added simply, "Every artist deserves respect."

Pranjal Dahiya rose to prominence with the viral hit 52 Gaj Ka Daman, which turned her into a household name.

