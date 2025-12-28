Kriti Kharbanda Calls Out Fraudster Posing As Her On WhatsApp: "Not Ok. Not Cool"

Actress Kriti Kharbanda has become the latest celebrity to fall prey to identity theft. The Housefull 4 star recently took to Instagram to warn fans about an unknown person impersonating her on WhatsApp and messaging people under her name.

Kriti Warns Fans About WhatsApp Imposter

Kriti shared a screenshot of the fraudulent WhatsApp conversation on her Instagram story. Alongside the image, she wrote, "Not ok. Not cool. Not my number. Pretending to be someone you're not is a clear case of identity theft. Be warned."

The screenshot revealed how the imposter was casually texting someone while pretending to be the actress. When the recipient pointed out, "This is not her number," the impersonator shockingly replied, "I messaged from this baba."

While the exact purpose behind the fake messages is still unknown, Kriti has alerted her followers to stay cautious and verify before responding to any such communication claiming to be from her.

Identity Theft Cases In Showbiz

Just a few days earlier, Rakul Preet Singh also informed her followers about an impersonator messaging people using her identity. She, too, had flagged the issue publicly and cautioned everyone to remain alert.

Sunny Leone and Abhinav Shukla previously revealed that miscreants had misused their identities to secure multiple bank loans.

On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda was last seen in the web series Rana Naidu 2 and is now gearing up for her upcoming film Risky Romeo.

