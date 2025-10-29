Pulkit Samrat Sends Birthday Love To Wife Kriti Kharbanda: "I Found My Forever"

Actor Pulkit Samrat has shared a love-filled birthday post for his wife, actress Kriti Kharbanda.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Pulkit dropped a carousel of pictures featuring romantic candid snaps with Kriti from what appeared to be a beachy vacation.

"Somewhere between the salt on our skin and the sunset in your eyes, I found my forever! Happy birthday.. favourite view!" Pulkit wrote in the post.

In the pictures, the couple could be seen relaxing on the sand, glancing at each other with a radiant smile on their faces. While Kriti opted for a red beachwear, Pulkit also chose a casual white vest-look.

Fans quickly took to the comment section and extended birthday wishes to Kriti.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda celebrated their first wedding anniversary this year in March. In a heartwarming post, Kriti shared a video featuring unseen glimpses from their wedding festivities and wrote, "Our wedding was emo, but life since then has been nothing short of a party! Happy 1 to Us!"

The couple got married in March 2024 in a grand celebration in the presence of their families and close friends.

"From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you," the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana star wrote alongwith her wedding pictures. For their wedding, Kriti opted for a stunning pink lehenga while Pulkit donned a mint green sherwani.

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in the drama series, Rana Naidu, which also featured Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Abhishek Banerjee, and Surveen Chawla among others.

Pulkit will be next seen in Vipul Vig's Rahu Ketu alongside his Fukrey co-star Varun Sharma and Shalini Pandey. The film was announced in April this year. The actor also has the Netflix film Glory in the lineup of films.

