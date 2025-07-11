Kriti Kharbanda Turns "Catwoman" As She Aces All Yoga Poses

Kriti Kharbanda is a true-blue yoga enthusiast. She often motivates her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle by incorporating yoga into her fitness regimen. Her latest Instagram entry once again highlights her dedication, as she strikes a series of graceful poses on the mat.

Kriti Kharbanda's Yoga Routine

The carousel opens to Kriti Kharbanda, dressed in an all-black ensemble, showing impeccable balance and flexibility. For the first asana, she rests her hands on the floor, bends one knee and keeps the other outstretched on a yoga wheel, executing a Half Splits Pose, also known as Ardha Hanumanasana.

Up next, Kriti Kharbanda attempts a Supported Locust Pose Variation where she balances the lower part of her body on the wheel, bends one knee and keeps her other leg extended while maintaining equilibrium with both her palms planted to the ground.

After that, the 34-year-old displayed her expertise in carrying out a challenging Tree Pose aka Vrksasana. She raises her hand in the air, joins her palms in the form of a prayer, while balancing on a wheel on one leg. She bends her other leg to place the sole of her foot against the inner thigh of the standing leg.

Kriti Kharbanda does not stop there. She then pulls off a masterful low plank pose by positioning her body on the wheel and placing her hands invertedly on the yoga mat while her legs stretched in a perfectly straight manner.

For the final round of her intense yoga session, Kriti Kharbanda performs a puppy pose, also called Uttana Shishosana. For this, the actress bends her back in the perfect arch, folds her knees, and extends her arms to keep them on the wheel.

Sharing the exercises on her social media feed, Kriti Kharbanda wrote, “Catwoman mode on. Thursday hai throwback nahi. Tadpaoge? Tadpalo!!! Hum tadap tadap ke bhi yoga jaari rakheinga,” hinting at the song Tadpaoge Tadpa Lo from the 1959 film Barkha.

Kriti Kharbanda's workout posts are a fitspiration for her fans.