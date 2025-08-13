Let Malaika Arora Be Your Midweek Fitness Inspiration As She Aces One Yoga Pose After Another

Malaika Arora is the kind of person who makes you want to roll out your yoga mat and start your fitness journey. At 51, she is living proof that fitness is not about the number of candles on your birthday cake, it is about showing up for yourself consistently. On Tuesday, her yoga trainer Vanshila Pandey shared a sneak peek into Malaika's complete yoga routine, and it was a mix of strength, balance and total chill vibes.

Malaika Arora started with a Double Boat Pose variation – a fun partner yoga move where one person is lying back doing a leg press, while the other is balancing upright. Think teamwork, but for your core. From there, the star flowed into Wild Thing Pose by flipping over into a heart-opening backbend that is equal parts graceful and strong.

Next up was the Crow Pose, but with yoga blocks for some extra lift. Balancing on your arms like that is not easy, but Malaika made it look like a breeze. She also worked through Warrior I yoga pose, catching that mid-transition moment with arms reaching high. Then came the Assisted Handstand – yes, an inversion with a partner's support.

Next, Malaika Arora nailed the Toe Stand pose by crouching on her toes while holding onto them. She also took a moment in Easy Pose with Anjali Mudra, palms together in a little seated meditation break before getting back to the sweat.

Next came Forearm Plank - a classic that burns calories and strengthen your core. Malaika Arora stretched it out with a Standing Side Stretch (partner-assisted for an extra pull) and then dropped into Extended Side Angle Pose.

The star doubled down on those side body stretches with Standing Side Bend - arms up, bending sideways – and then transitioned into Reverse Warrior Pose, which always feels like a mini victory lap in the middle of a flow.

Strength training got another hit with Four-Limbed Staff Pose, the low plank that is a staple in any Sun Salutation. And to wrap it all up, Malaika Arora melted into Supported Supta Virasana – a restorative reclining hero pose with bolsters and blocks.

From dynamic arm balances to gentle restorative postures, Malaika Arora's session was the perfect mix of fire and flow. Watching her move is a reminder that fitness does not have to be about pushing to the extreme – it is about moving with intention, mixing in fun and listening to your body.