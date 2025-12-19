On Kerala Trip, South Korean Star Lee Min-Ki Gorges On Dosa And Tries Yoga

South Korean singer and actor Lee Min-Ki, known for lending his voice to tracks like Eternal Summer, Dreaming, and Play My Way, is enjoying his spiritual visit to Kerala, India. In God's Own Country, the actor is living like a local, visiting tourist spots and indulging in local cuisine.

Sharing a carousel of images on Instagram, Lee Min-Ki shared that he is currently exploring two cities in the state - Varkala and Tiruvannamalai. While Tiruvannamalai is a temple town and known for the Annamalaiyar Temple, Varkala is popular for being a quaint spot for travellers who want to bask in the glory of Kerala, run on clean beaches, and relish local food without spotting a sea of people everywhere they go.

South Korean Star Lee Min-Ki Relishes Dosa And Cococnut Water

In the images shared by the South Korean singer-actor, he seems to be enjoying the local cuisine. The second image he shared was of a plate comprising dosa, tomato chutney, coconut chutney, green chutney, and sambar - a complete South Indian meal.

On the third scroll, you can spot him in a car, hydrating himself by drinking fresh coconut water straight from the shell. In yet another video, we saw him drinking tea in the popular cutting-chai glass.

South Korean Star Lee Min-Ki Tries Yoga

Kerala is known for beaches, rich biodiversity, and Ayurvedic centres. People across the world visit the state to treat health issues via traditional practices rooted in ancient Indian medicine.

In one of the posts, the South Korean star can be spotted trying and nailing the sirsasana (a head-stand). Known for improving circulation, relieving stress, and enhancing focus, the asana is difficult to ace. It requires practice and a lot of focus.

In the latter part of the carousel, Lee Min-Ki shared a picture of himself sitting on a cliff and meditating in peace. He was sporting a lungi shirt and a lungi. In another image, he is standing in front of a temple with folded hands.

While it's not clear for how long Lee Min-Ki's Kerala itinerary is, the glimpses he shared reveal he is having a blast and is on a spiritual journey.

