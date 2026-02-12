Priyanka Chopra Says 'People Are Waiting For Her Marriage With Nick Jonas To Implode': "Water Off A Duck's Back Now"

Eight years after their wedding, Priyanka Chopra says she no longer lets public speculation about her marriage to Nick Jonas affect her.

What's Happening

In a recent interview with Variety, Priyanka Chopra addressed the scrutiny that has followed her relationship with Nick Jonas since they got married in 2018.

From conversations about their 10-year age gap to gossip about their intercultural union and whirlwind romance, the actor said the noise was once difficult to process.

She said, "We're eight years in. If people want to keep waiting for it to implode, that's their choice. I stopped thinking about it. I don't know what was it about us that rubbed people the wrong way. I think there was the intercultural nature of it - different countries, different religions, age gap. It was very hurtful."

She added, "And we both, instead of looking out, just sort of looked at each other, and we were like, 'It doesn't matter.' So it's like water off a duck's back now."

Background

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in Rajasthan in December 2018, hosting both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. She was 36 at the time, while Jonas was 26. Their wedding quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year, and their relationship has remained under public watch ever since.

Reflecting on the early days of their romance, Chopra admitted that even she was surprised by how quickly things progressed. The couple got married within six months of meeting.

She said, "We got married really quick, within six months of meeting. When I first married him, I didn't know if it was even real. This part of him. Because I was like this is crazy. This is put on. But Nick has this absolute sincerity. It inspires me every day in a profession which requires you to pivot and become whatever you need to put on."

She also spoke about the qualities in Jonas that continue to stand out to her, particularly his sincerity and steady nature.

Priyanka shared, "He's constantly sincere. His whole day, whatever the conversation is, he is sincere. He started working when he was really young. His parents are the most wonderful, levelheaded, absolute saints, so I can see where it comes from. But it's such a disarming quality about him."

The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.

On the professional front, the actor has several projects lined up. She will be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Varanasi, the second season of Citadel, The Bluff, alongside Karl Urban, and the action thriller Heads of State.