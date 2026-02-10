Nick Jonas Says Priyanka Chopra And He Are Raising Daughter Malti With 'Real Hindu Values'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra often dish out major couple goals. Recently, Nick said that his marriage to Priyanka has opened up a new cultural world for him, one that he now feels deeply connected to.

Speaking about how India and Hindu traditions have become a significant part of his life, Nick mentioned that these influences also shape the way he and Priyanka are raising their daughter in a home that embraces more than one faith.



In an appearance on the Sach Sang Show, Nick said he had always hoped to have a large extended family and a partner who shared his outlook. He added that life with Priyanka has allowed him to experience the values and customs he once wished to be part of.

What Nick Jonas Said

The singer said, "It was kind of magic when I went to India for the first time and got the chance to spend time with her family and friends and experience her culture in a more meaningful way. You know, some of my favourite traditions and holidays are now Indian traditions. Some of my favourite memories in life are either based in India or India-adjacent, and it's pretty incredible."

Talking about Hinduism, he said, "I have learned a lot about Hinduism as well, which is just amazing. It's profound and beautiful. The practice of karma - doing unto others as you would like to have done to you - and good things coming back to you if you do good. Dharma is beautiful, and we are raising our daughter to have real Hindu values and an understanding of them in a meaningful way. I am very blessed to have a multicultural and multi-religious family."

About Nick And Priyanka

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.

About Priyanka's Upcoming Works

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next appear in SS Rajamouli's upcoming epic Varanasi. A few days ago, she attended a promotional event for the film in Hyderabad, where co-stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran were also present alongside the director. Priyanka will play the character of Mandakini in the project.

She is also part of The Bluff, an action drama directed by Frank E Flowers. The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley Green, and Temuera Morrison.



