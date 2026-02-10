Ranbir Kapoor Says He Had 'Distance' With Dad Rishi, Wants To 'Break That' With Raha

That Ranbir Kapoor's bond with his daughter Raha is all things special has been spoken of a lot by family members and industry friends. However, the actor too has once again opened up about being a friend to his three-year-old daughter and having a relationship that he did not have with his father, the late actor Rishi Kapoor.

What's Happening

Ranbir Kapoor was recently announced as the brand ambassador of a legacy jewellery brand. During a sit-down conversation, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his daughter.

He said, "My father's relationship with me was a little bit distant; it was not like friendship. That's how that generation was."

He added, "With my child, I want to break that glass wall. I want to be a friend to her, give her the wings to fly in whichever direction she wants."

Ranbir opened up about upbringing of Raha ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ArXRja0L84 — 𝙑 ♪ (@RKs_Tilllast) February 9, 2026

The actor also opened up about the pressure of the Kapoor legacy, "I never felt the pressure. It was always a sense of responsibility that, you know, I have been given this thing on a platter, you know. There are 10,000 talented artists who are waiting to get that opportunity, and the fact that I'm getting this opportunity so easily, I cannot take it for granted. I have to work very hard, I have to apply my mind, I have to be original, I have to be new, and that was very important to me. Thankfully, I think because of my upbringing-I would want to credit a lot to that-I had an understanding before I started working."

When Ranbir Kapoor Spoke About Taking Daughter Raha To Japan

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is all set to release in Japan on February 13. Ahead of its theatrical debut, the film was screened for a select audience on February 4, receiving positive reviews.

To celebrate the moment, Ranbir Kapoor joined the audience and the team via a Zoom call, thanking viewers in Japan for the warm reception and speaking at length about his deep personal connection with the country.

"I have such a deep connection with Japan," Ranbir said, recalling how his grandfather, legendary filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor, had a long-standing cultural resonance with the country. He referenced Raj Kapoor's iconic song Mera Joota Hai Japani, explaining its meaning-that while the shoes may be Japanese, the heart remains Indian.

Ranbir also spoke about his experience of exploring Japan while shooting Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha in Tokyo in 2015. "That's the first time I really explored the country, the culture, the heritage, and the people, and it was one of the nicest experiences I've had," he said. He added that he now looks forward to revisiting Japan with his daughter. "I have a three-year-old daughter now, and I cannot wait to bring her to see Japan," Ranbir shared.

Work

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana with Sai Pallavi and Yash.