Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt's Cameos In Saudi Film <i>7 Dogs</i> Trailer Go Viral, Internet Reacts

The cameos of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt became the biggest talking point after the trailer of the Saudi Arabian action film 7 Dogs was released. Their brief but striking appearances immediately sent fans into a frenzy.

About The 7 Dogs Trailer

The trailer reveals glimpses of both stars. Salman Khan is first seen wearing a crisp white suit, smiling slyly as he says, "You know what he does? He documents his whole life."

Sanjay Dutt appears soon after, walking with authority, holding a gadget and surrounded by men, hinting at a strong, possibly villainous role. Another moment shows Salman seated calmly, asking a character, "Why do you look like a criminal to me?"

Beyond the cameos, the trailer showcases intense action, dramatic visuals, and large-scale production. 7 Dogs follows the story of a dangerous new drug spreading across the Middle East and the mission to stop it.

Internet Reacts

The trailer went viral as soon as it was shared on YouTube. One user commented, "Wow! Salman Khan is doing a cameo in movie," while another wrote, "Here only for Salman Khan, eagerly waiting to watch him in a big screen. it's superrrrrr." Other comments included, "Real KING of Bollywood SALMAN KHAN," "Sallu Handsome and Swagger," and "We love Bhaijaan."

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan have earlier worked together in films such as Saajan and Chal Mere Bhai. Reacting to their bond, one Reddit user wrote, "I miss their pairing." Another shared a clip and commented, "Bhai & Baba glimpse in the 7 Dogs trailer."

Comments



About 7 Dogs

The film is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and features Egyptian actors Karim Abdel-Aziz and Ahmed Ezz in lead roles. The story is written by Turki Al-Sheikh. 7 Dogs is expected to release in cinemas later this year.



Also Read: "Salman Khan Shouted Outside Ex-Girlfriend's Building, Beat Up People," Recalls Childhood Friend