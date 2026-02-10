"Salman Khan Shouted Outside Ex-Girlfriend's Building, Beat Up People," Recalls Childhood Friend

Salman Khan is one of the most intriguing characters the Hindi film industry has ever seen. While one section of the industry goes gaga over his big-heartedness, the other half thinks he's misunderstood. Raju Shrestha, also known as Master Raju, recently opened up about the many facets of Salman Khan and said he always listens to his 'heart'.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the actor shared that Salman Khan's easy-going nature often lands him in controversies.

While Master Raju didn't cite any particular incident or take names, he talked about the days when Salman beat people up and shouted at his ex-girlfriend.

"Salman has never had control over his emotions. Sometimes he would go and hurl abuses while standing under somebody's building. He shouted while standing under his ex-girlfriend's building; he would beat up someone. He didn't control his emotions. He is a very sweet man. He doesn't work from his mind—he works from his heart," he said.

Salman Khan reportedly created a scene outside ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai's home shortly after their breakup in 2002.

Defending bhaijaan's unpredictable nature, Master Raju added, "He was funny; he never thought before saying anything, and he never used to think much before making friends. He is clean at heart. He was not calculative or manipulative. He is a very easy person, and that is why he has often been caught in controversies."

Raju and Salman's Friendship

Master Raju and Salman Khan first worked together in the 1990 film Baaghi. But Raju knew him before sharing the screen with him.

"I knew Salman much before Baaghi. We come from the same area. We both come from Bandra. We used to cycle together. When he was doing Patthar Ke Phool, before shooting, he used to practice skating at Bandstand. I used to cycle, and he used to hold on to the carrier and practice skating," recalled Master Raju.

Later, they shared screen space in the 2000 film Chal Mere Bhai.