Nick Jonas Says Priyanka Chopra's <i>Varanasi</i> Will Be "Incredible": 'She's Been Shooting For 14 Months On And Off'

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her grand comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi. The film will be released in theatres on April 7, 2027. Now, Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas has shared his thoughts about Varanasi.

What Nick Jonas Said

Appearing on the Zach Sang Show podcast, Nick said, "Priyanka has been shooting one movie for 14 months, on and off. It's a South Indian film with SS Rajamouli, who directed RRR, his last movie. This is his next big film; it's going to be incredible."

In the same podcast, he also expressed his love for Hindi music. Nick said, "The melodies are just so incredible. They are on a scale that we are not as familiar with over here. The thing I love about Hindi music and music from Southeast Asia is that, a lot of the time, the music comes from a film and becomes famous."

He further added, "So often it's the actors who are lip-syncing to someone else's voice. But there are these music composers who specialise in making songs sound like big hits and fit cinematically. That's something very inspiring to me. There's so much great music in Indian cinema."

About Varanasi

In November last year, the makers revealed the film's official title during the Globetrotter event in Hyderabad. The teaser for Varanasi opens with a wide aerial shot of the ancient city, followed by a tense sequence featuring a massive asteroid speeding towards Earth. It concludes with a striking image of Mahesh Babu as Rudra, riding a bull and holding a trishul.

Recently, director SS Rajamouli confirmed Varanasi's connection to the epic Ramayana. Speaking to Polygon, the director said, "All my films are inspired by the epics of (Lord) Rama." He further added, "In this film, I have a chance to actually take an actual episode from the Ramayana itself and present it in this way."

Responding to concerns that viewers might need mythological background, Rajamouli said it is his duty to make the story understandable for all.

"It is my job to make you not feel lost, to make the film in such a way that it's not taxing your mind." He added, "You might not understand the whole story of Rama, but there is no need to. If you understand the emotions of the characters, you'll understand what is happening," said the ace director.

The movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumar, who will play the antagonist in the film.



Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's One Condition Before Joining SS Rajamouli's Varanasi