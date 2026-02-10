Govinda Claims Karan Johar's <i>Govinda Naam Mera</i> Based On His Troubled Marriage: "If We Ever Cross Paths..."

Govinda's troubled marriage with Sunita Ahuja has been in the headlines for months. In a recent interview, Govinda reacted to his wife's 'cheating' allegations.

In the same interview, he claimed that Karan Johar's Govinda Naam Mera is based on his troubled marriage with Sunita. Govinda threatened that if he ever crosses paths with KJo, he will give him the 'Rajinikanth treatment' (implying the way superstar Rajinikanth beats up goons in films).

"Someone made a film on my name, Govinda Naam Mera. I think it was Karan Johar. In the story, the husband and the wife get into a quarrel because of the girlfriend. They start doubting each other. So, they try to force-fit someone's personal life into a film," Govinda alleged during an interview with news agency ANI.

"I promise if we ever cross paths, I'll give them the Rajinikanth treatment in public. No misbehaving please! I request with folded hands—jokes don't look good every time, everywhere," added the star.

FYI, Govinda Naam Mera features Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and is backed by Dharma Productions.

In the film, Govinda (Vicky) has a troubled marriage with Gauri (Bhumi) and wants to divorce her so that he can marry his girlfriend and fellow backup dancer Suku (Kiara).

However, he's stuck in the marriage because Bhumi wants him to return the Rs 2 crore amount given to the husband at the time of the marriage as dowry.

What Sunita's Cheating Allegation Was

For more than a year, Sunita Ahuja has been dropping truth bombs about their married life on different occasions. In a recent interview with Miss Malini, she said that Govinda should behave himself as it's not his 'age' to engage in such activities.

"Mere bache bade ho gaye (My kids are grown up now). I have always said that they get disturbed. I always say that ye tumhari umar nahi hai (this is not the age for this). Lekin kya hai na, aajkal ki jo ladkiyan aati hain struggle karne ke liye, they need a sugar daddy jo unka kharcha chalaye. Shakal do kaudi ki hai, heroine banna chahti hai. Phir kya karte hain, phasa lenge, blackmail karenge (The girls who come today to struggle need a sugar daddy to pick up their expenses. They don't have a good face but want to be heroines. So they entice men and blackmail them)," Sunita told Miss Malini.

Reacting to the ongoing chatter, Govinda earlier claimed that his 'loved ones' are being used against him in a bigger 'conspiracy'.

Govinda and Sunita, who have been married since 1987, are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon.