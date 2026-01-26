Sunita Ahuja To Govinda On Rumoured Affairs: "Can't Do All This At The Age Of 63"

A year has passed, but the chatter around the rift in Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage refuses to die down. In a recent interview, Sunita Ahuja once again attacked Govinda over his alleged affairs and said the rumours affect their grown-up children.

What Sunita Ahuja Said About Govinda's Affairs

"Mere bache bade ho gaye (My kids are grown up now). I have always said that they get disturbed. I always say that ye tumhari umar nahi hai (this is not the age for this). Lekin kya hai na, aajkal ki jo ladkiyan aati hain struggle karne ke liye, they need a sugar daddy jo unka kharcha chalaye. Shakal do kaudi ki hai, heroine banna chahti hai. Phir kya karte hain, phasa lenge, blackmail karenge (The girls who come today to struggle need a sugar daddy to pick up their expenses. They don't have a good face but want to be heroines. So they entice men and blackmail them)," Sunita told Miss Malini.

"Aisi ladkiyan bahut aati hain, but tum thode hi bewakoof ho (There are many such girls, but you are not a fool). You are 63. You have a nice family, a beautiful wife, and two grown-up children. You can't do all this at the age of 63. Tune jawani mein kiya (You did all this when you were young); it's fine. Jawani mein hum bhi galtiyan karte hain, but not at this age," Sunita added.

What Govinda Said in a Recent Interview

While Sunita continues to speak about Govinda's affairs on different occasions, Govinda recently opened up and called it a "conspiracy" against him.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said he chose to speak now because staying quiet would make him appear "weak" and contribute to the "problematic" image people were forming of him. Discussing what he believes is happening behind the scenes, the actor referred to a "big conspiracy" and claimed that even his loved ones are being "used" without realising it.

"What I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem. So today, I'm responding. I was told that people in my family might be unknowingly involved and they won't realise they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy," he said.

Govinda and Sunita, who have been married since 1987, are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon.