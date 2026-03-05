Govinda Admits Being 'Attracted' To Neelam Kothari During The 90s

Govinda recently opened up about his early days in Bollywood and candidly spoke about his bond with actor Neelam Kothari.

The actor admitted that he felt attracted to her during the 1990s. The two shared a strong off-screen friendship and a sizzling on-screen chemistry.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Govinda addressed his alleged affair with Neelam Kothari. The actor said, “Dekhiye hum sab jitne youngsters, jo gaon type ka hote hain, unn sabhi ke liye goriyan bahut achi lagti hain. (See all of us village folk, we like fair women.) Yeh jo opposite attraction hai na, yeh hua karta hai. (This attraction for someone who is the opposite kind, this happens.) She was different and such a good girl. Aise lagta tha jaise doll hai. (She looked like a doll).”

Govinda recalled being totally captivated by Neelam's doll-like charm. The actor recalled that he used to watch her films but never thought he'd get to share the screen with her. “Uss time pe… Abhi yeh jaise affairs hote hain, vaise toh hote nahi the. Hum bawaal machate the… Ho gaya, lag raha hai chal raha hai. Pehle vala romance hota tha, voh dekhne maatr ka tha. Kitna acha kaam kar paye na hum log. Har film dekhiye… gaane superhit, filmein hit. (Back then, affairs were not like how they are today. We would make a lot of noise… We would think something is happening. Back then, romance was about just looking at each other. We got to do such good work together. See, every film was a hit and the songs were hits)," he mentioned.

Govinda and Neelam Kothari worked together in several films during the 1980s and early 1990s. Some of their most popular movies include Love 86, Ilzaam, Khudgarz, Sindoor, Farz Ki Jung, and Gharana.

Govinda was last seen in the 2019 release Rangeela Raja. The film didn't fare well at the box office. Neelam, on the other hand, made an appearance in the third season of Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

