Govinda Addresses Rumours Of Rift With Wife Sunita Ahuja: 'It Is A Big Conspiracy'

Amid rumours surrounding Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, the actor has finally spoken out for the first time.

For months, reports have circulated about a possible rift in their marriage, leaving many wondering where their relationship stands. Now, Govinda has broken his silence and shared his side of the story.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said he chose to speak now because staying quiet would have made him appear "weak" and contributed to the "problematic" image people were forming about him. Discussing what he believes is happening behind the scenes, the actor referred to a "big conspiracy" and claimed that even his loved ones are being "used" without realising it.

"What I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem. So today, I'm responding. I was told that people in my family might be unknowingly involved and they won't realise they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy," he said.

"First, the family gets affected, and then it extends to society. I've been disconnected from work for many years; there's no market for my films. Please don't mistake this as me complaining or crying. I've rejected many films myself, so I don't cry about it," he added.

Govinda went on to share that Sunita often worries about him rejecting projects but may not see how she herself is being drawn into the "conspiracy."

"But she can never imagine that she herself has been unknowingly placed in a big conspiracy, with her being thrown into the field as the opening batsman," he said.

The actor further stated that when someone becomes extremely popular, certain people attempt to "destroy" their reputation in society. He said, "To ruin someone's reputation in society and impose something on them - like how, in the beginning, a very dangerous man accused me, and that man was later exposed too. When your popularity in the film industry crosses a certain point, many people come forward to destroy you."

Govinda also spoke emotionally about his family and children. He said he is praying to God to remove any "misunderstanding" so that he does not feel "suffocated."

"I pray to God that he removes me from this problem. I also pray for the welfare of my children. I pray that there is no misunderstanding and that I don't get suffocated. I make a humble request, especially to my own family," he said.

Govinda and Sunita, who have been married since 1987, are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon.

