Govinda Reacts To Online Criticism Over His Viral Dance Clips At 'Small Shows'

Govinda has been in the news for a while now for more reasons than one. One of them was when, earlier this year, a video of him performing at school events in Pratapgarh went viral online. While some praised his energy on stage, others felt that it was not befitting of him to perform at such small shows, and also criticised that the actor's career was in decline. Now Govinda has reacted to such labels.

What's Happening

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his podcast, Govinda said, "Wo jinhen chhota keh rahe hain wo ek CM (Chief Minister) ka hai. Aur second jo hai, Member of Parliament hain. Unhein keh rahe hain. (The ones they are calling 'small' are associated with a Chief Minister. And the second one is a Member of Parliament. That's what they're calling small)."

He added, "Social media kisike control mein thodi na hai. Waha jisse chahe sheershak bana dete hain. (Social media isn't really under anyone's control. People can create whatever headlines they want there)."

Furthermore, he commented on certain remarks about him travelling in a small car to Agra, "Unke paas allowed hi wahi hai. Aapki Mercedes sab bahar khadi rakhni padti hai. Kyunki wo wahan ka rule hai (That's the only thing allowed there. You have to park your Mercedes outside because that's the rule there)."

Background

Criticism about Govinda performing at annual day functions started making the rounds earlier this year. The actor surprised students and their families by marking his presence at two consecutive school events.

Other than delivering a few of his popular dialogues, he also performed to Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha and sang Angna Mein Baba.

Ecstatic fans reacted to the impromptu performance and it soon started trending online.