Alia Bhatt Calls Raha A "Little Lawyer" And Ranbir Kapoor "The Best Boy" In A Letter To Her Younger Self

Alia Bhatt recently shared a deeply personal letter she wrote to her younger self. In a special video for Esquire India, the actor can be seen speaking to the little girl she once was.

What Did Alia Say To Her Younger Self?

In the video, Alia began by addressing her younger self with kindness and encouragement. She said, "Dear little me, I know you're always dreaming. Please don't stop doing that. The dreamer in you is your superpower."

The actor reflected on growing into herself and trusting the instinct to dream big, even when the path ahead felt uncertain.

She then spoke fondly about love. "Dear little me, please don't cry over that stupid boy in high school, it's not worth it. I promise you that one day, you'll meet the best boy in the world. The one you've always secretly had a crush on," she said, clearly referring to her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia added that he will love her with "respect, comfort, peace and laughter," calling him her "safest place" and "best friend," and someone who understands her without her having to explain herself.

What truly melted hearts was Alia's note about motherhood and her daughter, Raha. She said, "You're going to have the most beautiful daughter in the world and your heart will grow in ways that you cannot imagine."

Ending on a playful note, she added, "She's also going to be a little lawyer, so prep up."

Alia's Note To Her Family

Speaking about her mother, Soni Razdan, Alia urged her younger self to express love more openly. "Please praise mama's cooking some more. Say it out loud. One day you'll be a mother yourself and you'll realise how much love went into everything she made and did for you, even on days you didn't notice," she said.

She then turned her attention to her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. "Be nice to your sister, one day she's going to be your best friend. Don't take her for granted. Give her more time and more love," Alia said.

Talking about her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Alia said, "Spend time with Papa. One day he will offer you a film, not because of the result of the film but because you want to spend more time with him and those memories are going to be the best memories of your life."

Reacting to the video, Soni Razdan commented, "Ohhhh. How beautiful this is. Alia .... Really beautiful."

Coming back to Alia and Ranbir, the couple got married on April 14, 2022, at their Mumbai home. The same year, the couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt On Not Being 'Bothered' About Internet Judging Her Marriage With Ranbir Kapoor: "Been Together For Seven Years"