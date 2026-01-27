Alia Bhatt Reviews <i>Border 2</i>, Praises Varun Dhawan For A "Smashing Start To The Year"

Alia Bhatt took to social media to share a note praising Border 2. The film was released in cinemas on January 23 and has been receiving rave reviews from both critics and audiences. The cast includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, among others.

What Alia Bhatt Wrote in Her Post

Sharing the trailer of Border 2, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Such a beautiful film.. @anurag_singh_films what fabulous performances by the entire cast!!!!! @iamsunnydeol @diljitdosanjh @ahan.shetty @sonambajwa @monajsingh @medhaarana @anyasinghofficial & my dear friend has hit it out of the park!!! Doing what he does best pouring his heart & soul into every single frame.. so happy for you @varundvn what a smashing start to the year! Congratulations to the entire team." Take a look:



Varun Dhawan re-shared Alia's post with a heart emoticon. See here:





About Border 2

Varun plays the role of Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya in the film.

A few days earlier, Varun shared another note about the film on social media. He wrote, "I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. It made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall."

He added, "I began looking up to our armed forces, and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe, whether on our borders or during natural calamities. J.P. Dutta sir's war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day. To play a part in Border 2, produced by JP sir and Bhushan Kumar, is a very, very special moment in my career. And getting to work with Sunny Paaji - my hero - makes it all the more special."

The spiritual sequel to Border, Border 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.



