Alia Bhatt And Sharvari's <i>Alpha</i> Postponed Again, To Now Release In July

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is set to be released in theatres on July 10, according to production banner Yash Raj Films. Directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame, the spy action movie was previously supposed to debut in cinema halls on April 17, 2026.

Alpha, the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, was originally scheduled to hit the screens last Christmas. The movie also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Yash Raj Films shared the new release date of the film on its official Instagram page.

The YRF Spy Universe revealed the first glimpse of Alpha in the post-credits scene of War 2. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, War 2 released on August 14, 2026.

Closer to the original release date of Alpha, a YRF spokesperson in November in a media statement said that the film was delayed due to VFX work.

"Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than what we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026," the banner's spokesperson said in the statement.

Alpha will be the seventh film in the spy franchise after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2, and Pathaan.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Addresses BAFTA Interview Backlash: "Is It Because Of My Expression?"