Alia Bhatt Addresses BAFTA Interview Backlash: "Is It Because Of My Expression?"

Alia Bhatt recently attended the BAFTA 2026 as a presenter. She grabbed the eyeballs in a silver, backless Gucci gown. But that was not the only reason why the actor's videos from the award night went viral on social media.

In her speech, the Jigra actor spoke in Hindi, and Indians could not keep calm. An Indian actor presenting an award at BAFTA and speaking in her native language, even for just a couple of sentences, made headlines.

The third reason Alia Bhatt made headlines after turning heads at BAFTA was an interview in which she was asked about the one movie she thought had the best twist. She took a deep breath and said Gone Girl.

"I would say Gone Girl. I don't know why Gone Girl came immediately to mind. That was, that was intense," she said.

Soon, Alia Bhatt's interview went viral. People started questioning if she was acting during the interview. They trolled her for her expressions.

Alia Bhatt On BAFTA Interview Backlash

Speaking to Diet Sabya, a fashion commentator, at Milan Fashion Week, Alia Bhatt opened up about why the interview made headlines. "Why is it being talked about so much? Is it because of my expressions?" she asked.

"So basically I really think it is the best twist, but I have not like watched it in... when did it release? 10 years ago? So I have not watched it after that. So when she was like, 'that monologue,' I was like 'haan' (yes), and I was going back in my head that oh ya, 'that monologue, correct correct correct'," she added.

"I was like, 'haan' (yes), so I was like going back in time, and I guess that's what you saw. I am a cool girl. I am a sweet girl. But I could be... total... I mean, I can be like... I am more sweet than I am cool. Actually, I don't think I am cool. I am an uncool girl, my sister would say that," the actor further explained.

Alia Bhatt's BAFTA Speech

When Alia Bhatt presented an award at BAFTA 2026, she opened with "Namaskar! Agla award ek aisi film ke liye hai, jo angrezi mein nahi hai," drawing applause from the audience immediately.

"Don't reach for the subtitles just yet. I was only saying in Hindi that the next award is for a film not in the English language. Because while film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema. And that one we all speak fluently," she further noted.

She announced Sentimental Value as the winner in the Film Not in the English Language category.

