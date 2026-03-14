Viral: Alia Bhatt Spotted In Hong Kong With Ranbir Kapoor And Daughter Raha Ahead Of Her 33rd Birthday

Alia Bhatt is all set to ring in her 33rd birthday tomorrow. New pictures and videos of the actress spending time with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha in Hong Kong have now started making the rounds.

One clip went viral where the family was seen hanging out in a children's park. The couple is seen holding Raha's hand as they explore the surroundings. In one of the pictures, Alia plants a kiss on Raha's cheek too. The trio were seen spending quality family time that quickly caught the internet's attention.

When Alia Bhatt Called Raha Her "True Inspiration"

Alia Bhatt made a striking appearance on the BAFTA 2026 stage earlier this year. Dressed in a custom silver Gucci gown, she called her three-year-old daughter her "true inspiration" on the red carpet.

Alia, who has earned a reputation as one of the most versatile actors of her generation, shared that she loves her job deeply. Asked about her on-screen and off-screen lives, Alia said, "Being in front of the camera to me is a blessing. I feel so grateful. I love my job so deeply. But I have to say that my true source of inspiration and magic right now is my daughter. Looking at her, she just blooms. She's three now and dancing to my songs. Sometimes, I'm like, 'OK, that is life.'"

Work

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She also has Yash Raj Films' Alpha with Sharvari.

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