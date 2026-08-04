<i>Lock Upp 2</i> Gets Its Second Finalist, Akanksha Chamola Eliminated

The race to the Lock Upp 2 trophy is getting more intense with every episode. After a twist that left contestants stunned, the reality show has now found its second finalist.

Shreya Kalra has officially become the second finalist of Lock Upp 2, joining Shivangi Joshi in the final showdown.

A Surprising Twist

The latest episode flipped the usual format on its head. The contestants were split into two groups - the deserving and the undeserving. While the three deserving contestants were given the difficult responsibility of eliminating one player from the competition, the three undeserving contestants held the power to choose who would advance directly to the finale.

In a unanimous decision, the undeserving contestants - Akanksha Chamola, Shilpa Shinde and Ram Kapoor - selected Shreya Kalra as the season's second finalist.

Akanksha Chamola Exits The Competition

The deserving contestants - Varun Yadav, Yogesh Rawat and Shreya Kalra - also reached a unanimous decision, voting to eliminate Akanksha Chamola from the show.

The eviction turned emotional as Akanksha struggled to hide her disappointment. She was particularly hurt by the fact that Ram Kapoor and Varun Yadav believed she was among the least deserving contestants in the house.

How Shivangi Became The First Finalist

The previous episode had already delivered one of the season's biggest moments. Harshad Chopda gave up his own chance at becoming a finalist in order to save Shivangi Joshi, a selfless move that made her the first contestant to secure a spot in the finale.

The winner of Lock Upp 2 will walk away with the grand prize of Rs. 1 crore. While the remaining finalists will not receive any prize money, Yogesh Rawat has already secured Rs. 10 lakh after winning one of the show's earlier tasks.

The finale will premiere on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 8 pm exclusively on Netflix.