'I Was Paid Three Times More Than Suriya': Jyotika Recalls Early Career Days

Suriya and Jyotika are one of the South film industry's most admired couples, and the duo continues to serve couple goals even after two decades of marriage. This time, they have set the bar exceptionally high by admitting that they feel overjoyed watching each other grow. They also spoke about how their relationship has always been built on mutual respect rather than traditional gender roles.

Speaking about the early phase of their careers with The Hollywood Reporter India, the couple recalled that Jyotika once earned significantly more than Suriya.

“At that time, I was paid three times his salary,” she recalled, before joking, “Now, it's 30 times less,” leaving Suriya in splits.

It is worth noting that Jyotika played a key role in shaping Suriya's career. She was already an established star in Tamil cinema when Kaakha Kaakha (2003), the Gautham Vasudev Menon-directed action thriller, came to her. Jyotika recommended Suriya's name, and the film became his first major blockbuster as a solo lead.

Suriya Is A “Green Flag”

Jyotika also spoke warmly about their relationship, calling Suriya a “green flag” and praising his approach to equality within their marriage.

“He's remarkable as a man, as a husband, and as an actor, of course. There is an equality in his head, and I feel you have to be born with that. It has to be an inner feel. Otherwise, it doesn't reflect,” she said.

She added that their relationship has always been built on mutual respect rather than traditional gender roles. “You have to feel the woman with you. If she doesn't want to cook, let it be. Those are things we have heard, right? I am not trying to be a feminist here. But we are equals at home. And it only comes out of a genuine, deep within feeling inside a man. Suriya has it in him.”

Sharing a glimpse of their everyday life, Jyotika said the actor is always willing to share responsibilities. “If I ever am cooking, he steps into the kitchen and cooks with me. We do things together, from filmmaking to raising kids, and going on holidays. I think we just like to see each other grow,” she added.

Suriya And Jyotika's Decades-Long Romance

Suriya and Jyotika first worked together in director Vasanth's Poovellam Kettuppar (1999). The couple then went on to appear together in several successful films, including Uyirile Kalanthathu (2000), Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan (2004), Maayavi (2005) and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal (2006).

Their on-screen partnership eventually blossomed into a real-life romance, and the couple married in 2006. Following their wedding, Jyotika took a break from acting to focus on their family. Suriya and Jyotika are the proud parents of two children. The couple also run the production studio 2D Entertainment together.

In 2015, she made her much-awaited comeback with Rosshan Andrrews' 36 Vayadhinile.