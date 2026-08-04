Actor Aanchal Khurana Recalls Shivangi Joshi's Warning About 'Private Boyfriend', Defends Harshad Chopda On <i>Lock Upp 2</i>

Aanchal Khurana recently took to Instagram to share a video about Lock Upp contestants Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda. Recalling an earlier experience of working with her, Aanchal Khurana emphasised how Shivangi is very different from what she portrays, and insisted that Harshad Chopda is not acting on Lock Upp - he is indeed innocent.

What's Happening

In the video, Aanchal Khurana shared, "Some years back, I was doing a show and on that show her so-called private boyfriend appeared. She sent a long text to me asking me and my friend to stay away from him, accusing me of hitting on him. However, that guy was not being true to her. I didn't care about either of them."

She added, "However, I have a problem when their fans come after me after I tell the truth. Guys, you don't even know them personally. I have worked with them."

Furthermore, speaking about Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi's friendship on the ongoing Lock Upp Season 2 - and how Chopda gave up his finalist position to Shivangi - Aanchal Khurana defended him, saying that he is genuinely that sweet.

Aanchal continued, "She is just acting in front of her fans. This mask didn't stay in the show during Harshad's time. This is her real personality. Harshad is genuinely a sweetheart in real life too. He is very naive and innocent. When I speak the truth, people tell me that I am only doing it to get fame and go into Bigg Boss. But I have been taught to say the truth, and I will say it," she concluded.

Internet Reactions

Users flooded the comments section with varied reactions. While some agreed with her and believed that Shivangi Joshi played Harshad Chopda on Lock Upp, others speculated that the 'private boyfriend' Aanchal mentioned was Kushal Tandon.

One user wrote, "Honestly, Shivangi Joshi played with Harshad."

Another commented, "Who was he? Was it Kushal? Please reply, ma'am."

A fan added, "At this point, I feel she is saying the truth haha."

Another remarked, "She's a manipulator. She guilt-tripped Harshad so much that he had to give her his spot and leave the show."

Someone else wrote, "Mohsin or Kushal - it must be one of them, or maybe others too."

About Harshad Chopda And Shivangi Joshi

The latest update on Lock Upp that sparked widespread social media debate was Harshad Chopda giving up his finale position to Shivangi Joshi. Throughout this season of Lock Upp, Harshad Chopda has been mercilessly trolled for his overtly dramatic reactions and emotional outbursts, along with his obsession with defending Shivangi Joshi.

The two have maintained that they are very good friends.

About Aanchal Khurana

A popular television actress, Aanchal Khurana became a known name after winning MTV Roadies Season 8 in 2011.

Some of her well-known serials on Hindi television include Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She has guest-starred in popular shows such as C.I.D., Savdhaan India, Arjun, and Aahat. She was also part of the AltBalaji web series Crashh on OTT.

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