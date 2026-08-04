<i>Spider-Man: No Way Home</i> Actress Mary Rivera Dies At 82

Mary Rivera, best known for her work in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has died. She was 82. According to TMZ, Mary passed away on April 15 in Honolulu after suffering a stroke.

As reported by the publication, a family member shared that doctors told the family her condition was extremely serious. They were also informed that even if Mary came out of the coma, her chances of recovery were very poor. Following those medical updates, the family decided to remove her from life support.

The report further added that Mary was later cremated.

Mary Rivera may have had only a short appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it became one of the film's most talked-about moments. She played Ned Leeds' grandmother and appeared alongside Andrew Garfield, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya. Her scene unfolds just after Andrew's Peter Parker arrives from the multiverse to help Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

As Ned and MJ try to process everything happening around them, Mary's character walks in and completely changes the mood. Through Ned, she asks Andrew's Spider-Man to climb onto the ceiling and remove a cobweb, leading to one of the movie's funniest scenes.

The family member told TMZ that Mary was extremely proud of being part of the blockbuster. They also revealed that it was her family who encouraged her to audition for the role, which later became one of the biggest highlights of her acting journey.

A tribute on her obituary page read, “Tita Mary, as my mentor and colleague, you will be missed tremendously. My deepest and most heartfelt sympathies go out to the Rivera family during this difficult time,” as quoted by Variety.

Another one added, “My memories with you are vast and long, beginning with you telling me to say: ‘Biva Marcos Lopez' as a toddler, to three generations taking Cover Look photos, to saying goodbye. Imagining you watching us.”

Mary Rivera is survived by her husband, Alejandro, her children, 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.