Why Hrithik Roshan And Kangana Ranaut's Decade-Old Feud Is Trending Again

Nearly a decade after Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's public fallout gripped Bollywood, their feud has once again become a hot topic online.

The renewed interest comes after Kangana's recent remarks on the CJP-led student protests, which unexpectedly brought Hrithik into the conversation.

Soon, hashtags like #SorryHrithik began trending, old interviews resurfaced, and both actors reacted publicly, prompting many to revisit one of the industry's longest-running controversies. Here's how it all unfolded.

When Did It All Begin?

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut first worked together in Kites (2010). Then, they reunited for Krrish 3, which released in November 2013.

Soon after the superhero film hit theatres, rumours of the two actors being romantically involved started doing the rounds. However, neither Hrithik nor Kangana addressed the speculation publicly at the time.

The Comment That Changed Everything

The controversy exploded into the public eye in January 2016 when Kangana, during an interview about reports that she had been dropped from Aashiqui 3, referred to an unnamed "silly ex."

She told Pinkvilla, "I don't know why exes do silly things to get your attention."

Although she never mentioned Hrithik by name, the remark was widely understood to refer to him and quickly became headline news.

Hrithik's Denial

Hrithik wasted little time responding. Denying that they had ever been in a relationship, he posted on social media: "There are more chances of me having had an affair with the Pope than any of the (I'm sure wonderful) women the media has been naming. Thanks but no thanks."

The Legal Battle

Soon afterwards, Hrithik sent Kangana a legal notice asking her to apologise and withdraw her remarks. Kangana refused and responded with a legal notice of her own through her lawyers. From there, the matter moved beyond interviews and social media.

The Email Controversy

As the dispute escalated, focus shifted to a series of emails allegedly exchanged between the two actors. Hrithik claimed the emails attributed to him had been sent from an account he did not control and alleged that someone had impersonated him.

Kangana, meanwhile, continued to stand by her version of events and maintained that they had been in a relationship. The disputed emails later became a key part of the police investigation.

Hrithik's Detailed Statement

Later on, Hrithik shared a lengthy Facebook post explaining his side of the story.

He questioned how an alleged long-term relationship between two public figures could have existed without a single photograph, independent witness or any other evidence coming to light. He also referred to his passport records while denying claims relating to an alleged engagement in Paris.

The Police Investigation

The case was first investigated by Mumbai Police's Cyber Cell before being transferred to the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Investigators examined digital evidence, including the disputed emails and electronic devices submitted during the probe.

Nearly five years after filing the complaint, Hrithik appeared before the Mumbai Crime Branch to record his statement, bringing fresh attention to the case.

Throughout the investigation, both actors continued to stand by their respective versions.

The Case Reaches Its Conclusion

In December 2023, Mumbai Police submitted a closure report before a magistrate's court in connection with Hrithik's complaint regarding the alleged email account.

The closure report brought the police investigation into that complaint to an end. However, it did not settle the differing claims made by Hrithik and Kangana about their alleged relationship.

Kangana Looks Back At 2016

Earlier this year, while taking part in the viral "2026 is the new 2016" trend on Instagram, Kangana reflected on the controversy.

Without naming Hrithik in her first post, she described 2016 as one of the toughest phases of her life. She recalled receiving a legal notice and said the episode had led to years of legal proceedings and public scrutiny.

How The Feud Returned In 2026

The latest chapter began after Kangana's remarks about the CJP-led student protests triggered a public exchange with CJP spokesperson Saurav Das.

Responding to her comments, Das joked: "My friends told me, 'You look like a young Hrithik Roshan. Maybe that's why Kangana is attacking you.'"

The comment spread rapidly across social media, reviving memes and discussions about Hrithik and Kangana's 2016 fallout.

Soon, posts saying "We Need to Apologise to Hrithik Roshan" and #SorryHrithik began trending across X, Instagram and Reddit.

As the online campaign grew, author Freddy Birdy shared an Instagram post saying, "The world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan."

Hrithik responded in the comments but chose not to encourage the campaign.

He wrote: "My friend, siding with 'A' just because you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait for when the context is the right one, and motivated by facts."

Kangana's Response

Hours later, Kangana shared a report about Hrithik's comment on her Instagram Stories and posted a strongly worded message.

She wrote: "Dear Hrithik I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad and you both look great together, you are in a committed relationship and it doesn't suit you to tease a woman like this, instead you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name, stop adding fuel to fire and embarrassing your partner, hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments (sic)."

The police investigation into Hrithik Roshan's complaint has concluded, but the two actors continue to stand by their respective versions of events. Nearly ten years on, the controversy remains one of Bollywood's most discussed disputes.