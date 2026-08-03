"I Was A Moderate Hindu. Now I Want To Become Awakened": Kangana Ranaut

Known for her unapologetic takes on social and political issues, Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has admitted that she once used to be a "moderate Hindu" but has now transitioned into what she calls an "awakened Hindu."

Taking to Instagram, Ranaut said she wouldn't defend herself against claims made by her critics about her past but asserted that she now wants to "convert" to a more "defined" path.

"Yes, I was a moderate Hindu. Today, I am being harassed (and asked) since when did you become a Sanghi? I want to become a Sanghi. I want to become an awakened Hindu on the lines of BJP and RSS ideologies. I want to convert," she added.

She also took a dig at unnamed "Hindu sisters" in the industry for not having an ideological stand in politics and religion.

"I have interacted with them closely. I have observed that they are Hindu, but they have no ideology when it comes to when it comes to politics or religion. This is usually the case in youth. They are very neutral. But as they come in contact with the Islamists, their thinking becomes so defined that they become leftist," she said.

Even then, there's no harm since the Constitution gives them the freedom to choose, she added, insisting that the same freedom of ideology should extend to the Hindu women.

"You can adopt any religion or ideology you want. But when it comes to Hindu daughters, I will not defend myself. I will not say that I have never worked against item numbers or pay parity...Yes, I was a moderate Hindu," she added.

Ranaut also responded to remarks that she too used to party and other apparent criticism.

"I used to do everything. But today, I want to convert. I want to become a defined and awakened Hindu. Why is that path closed for me? This double-minded thinking will not work," she said, adding that Hindu women should have the freedom to become a "defined and disciplined" Hindu.