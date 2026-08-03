Salman Khan Opens Up About His Time In Jail On <i>Alliance</i>: '60-70 People Shared One Bathroom'

Salman Khan opened up about his time in jail while appearing on the reality show Alliance. The actor entered the house to support his brother, Sohail Khan, who is currently a contestant on the show.

Salman Khan Recalls Life Inside Jail

In the latest Alliance promo, Salman spoke about what life was like during his time in prison. Recalling the overcrowded conditions, he said, "Bohot saalon pehle jab jail gaya tha toh we had bars in front of us. In such a small area, there are 50-60-70 people there, one bathroom, Indian-style, kabhi chhipkali hain and more than that water and ***t is filled up."

When Salman Spoke About Prison On A Podcast

Earlier this year, Salman also reflected on his prison experience during a conversation with his nephew, Arhaan Khan, on the podcast Dumb Biryani. Marking his podcast debut, the actor spoke about discipline, hard work and why he believes excuses should never come in the way of success.

He said, "I am tired.' No, get up. No matter how tired you are. 'I don't get sleep'. Don't sleep. Do something; you'll automatically go to sleep. So I don't understand these things."

Speaking about his sleeping habits, Salman added, "I sleep for an hour and a half or two hours, and then someday, once a month, I sleep for seven hours. Somedays, I'll get a five-minute break between shots, so I'll sleep on the chair. In places where I cannot do anything, like when I was in jail, I slept. I couldn't do anything about it... When it comes to your work or family, the effort that you have to keep on putting in... you just need to be there for friends and family and work."

Salman's time in jail was linked to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case. In 2006, he was sentenced to five years in prison but was released on bail shortly afterwards. In 2018, he was sentenced again in a related case and spent a few days in jail before being granted bail.