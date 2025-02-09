Salman Khan Recalls His Time In Jail: "I Couldn't Do Anything About It"

Salman Khan recently opened up about his time in prison during a conversation with his nephew, Arhaan Khan, on the podcast Dumb Biryani. This marked his debut on a podcast. During their discussion, the actor reflected on his personal and professional life.

One of the standout moments from the conversation was when Salman touched on his prison experience. He spoke about the importance of hard work and discipline, adding that making excuses-like being "too tired or needing sleep" - only becomes a barrier to success.

He said, "I am tired.' No, get up. No matter how tired you are. 'I don't get sleep'. Don't sleep. Do something; you'll automatically go to sleep. So I don't understand these things."

Salman further explained his sleep habits, saying, "I sleep for an hour and a half or two hours, and then someday, once a month, I sleep for seven hours. Somedays, I'll get a five-minute break between shots, so I'll sleep on the chair. In places where I cannot do anything, like when I was in jail, I slept. I couldn't do anything about it... When it comes to your work or family, the effort that you have to keep on putting in... you just need to be there for friends and family and work."

Salman's time in jail stemmed from his involvement in a 1998 case related to the illegal hunting of blackbucks. In 2006, he was sentenced to five years in prison, though he was released on bail shortly after. In 2018, he faced another sentence for a related case but was once again granted bail after spending a few days in jail.

On the movie front, Salman is gearing up for the release of Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, in which he stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film is expected to hit theatres this Eid. Additionally, Salman will be returning in Kick 2, which is set for release this year.