John Abraham Reveals Secret To "Scandal-Free" Life With Wife Priya Runchal: "Films Have Nothing To Do With..."

Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham tied the knot with banker Priya Runchal in 2014. While the couple often makes an appearance on each other's Instagram feed and rare public events, they keep their private life private.

In an interview with India Today, the actor shared how he and Priya steering clear of the limelight is a deliberate decision which has helped them lead a "scandal-free" life.

"That is a very conscious decision, because my films have nothing to do with my personal life," he said.

In his 22 years in showbiz, John also said he has never hired a publicist or an agent to do his bidding in the film industry.

"I don't have someone who is manufacturing stuff for me out there. So the minute my films are over, I become not newsworthy and I go into my shell and I come out to speak only when I have something relevant to say," said the actor, who is awaiting the release of his ZEE5 film Tehran on August 15, 2025.

It was also not that difficult for John to stay away from constant media scrutiny as he was never a fan of Bollywood parties anyway.

"I never went to parties even before I got married. I have always chosen to stay out because the music is too loud and I don't drink alcohol. I have a problem with alcohol because my father loves his single malt. Also, I sleep very early and I wake up at 4-4:30 am. I read as much as I can after waking up and I devour world news," he added.

Previously, John praised Priya for bringing a lot of maturity to their relationship, someone who has chosen to stand back and say "Listen, I'm not interested in this space of hogging the limelight".

Guess this is a win-win for both John and Priya.

