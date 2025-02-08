Here's What Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan Told Him When He Entered Bollywood

Salman Khan might be a superstar today, but even he had his moments of doubt when he made his Bollywood debut. His father, and celebrated screenwriter Salim Khan, also mentored him, but he posed some valuable questions to his son.

Salman Khan recently appeared on his nephew Arhaan Khan's podcast, where he spoke about various aspects of his life, including the phase when he was about to enter Bollywood.

"When I got into the film industry, my father said, 'Tum action kar sakte ho?' Haa kar sakta hu. 'Kya 10 logo ko maaroge tum? Convincing lagoge?' I said nahi. ('Can you do action?' I said yes, I can. 'So will you hit 10 people at once? Will you look convincing enough?' I said no,)" Salman revealed to Arhaan.

"'Tum lawyer ban sakte ho?' I said nahi. 'Kya tum policewaale ban sakte ho?' Nahi. 'Mohalle ke dada ban sakte ho?' I said nahi, and he said, 'At the most love story aa jayegi tumhare paas (Can you become a lawyer?' I said no. 'Can you become a policeman?' No. 'A gangster?' I said no, and he said 'then all you can get is a love story,)'" the Sikandar actor further added.

Salman also shared that he could not get his father's words out of his head, and this was his drive to work harder.

Salman also asked Arhaan, "So for you, right now, who are the people that you are going to get into the film industry with?" adding, "There will be Tiger Shroff, there will be Shahid Kapoor, there is Varun Dhawan, there is Sidharth Malhotra. You see yourself better than them right now?"

To this, Arhaan replied, "Absolutely not."

Salman also went on to advise and mentor his nephew, sharing that in order to be a hero, he has to learn the good from the current generation of successful actors.

