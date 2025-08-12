Why John Abraham Has Always Avoided Bollywood Parties: "I Have A Problem With Alcohol, I Also Sleep Very Early"

John Abraham is one of those Bollywood stars who is rarely seen out and about socialising, if not promoting his film. The actor shared that he has been that way even before he was married. His wife, Priya Runchal, too has the same nature, as the actor reiterates that it is a very "conscious decision" that they both took.

John Abraham recently addressed the question of not attending Bollywood parties because it has nothing to do with his films.

He told India Today, "I never went to parties even before I got married. I have always chosen to stay out because the music is too loud, and I don't drink alcohol. I have a problem with alcohol because my father loves his single malt. Also, I sleep very early and I wake up at 4-4:30 am. I read as much as I can after waking up, and I devour world news."

Furthermore, he added, "That is a very conscious decision, because my films have nothing to do with my personal life. In all these years, I have never had a publicist or an agent. I don't have someone who is manufacturing stuff for me out there. So the minute my films are over, I become not newsworthy and I go into my shell and I come out to speak only when I have something relevant to say."

John Abraham's last release was The Diplomat. He is now gearing up for the release of Tehran.

Tehran is based on the 2012 attacks on Israeli diplomats. The film will premiere on ZEE5 on August 15, 2025.

Tehran is directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, Vipin Agnihotri and Sandeep Leyzell. Along with John Abraham, the film stars Neeru Bajwa and Manushi Chhillar.

John Abraham spoke on a series of topics recently as he is gearing up for the release of Tehran. The actor mentioned how he sleeps early and wakes up at 4:30 AM to read as much about world news as he can. He also revealed why he does not party and has an issue with alcohol.

