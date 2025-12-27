<i>Battle Of Galwan</i> Teaser: Salman Khan Headlines War Film Inspired By Galwan Valley Clash. Bonus - Release Date

Salman Khan turned a year older on Saturday (December 27). On the occasion of his 60th birthday, the actor dropped the teaser of his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan.

What's Happening

The teaser shows Salman Khan portraying an Indian Army officer with quiet authority and restrained intensity.

The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops and is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, best known for Shootout at Lokhandwala.

The caption read, "#BattleofGalwan Teaser Out Now!"

Background

Battle of Galwan will release in theatres on April 17, 2026. Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh alongside Salman.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Salman described the film as one of the most physically demanding projects of his career. He said, "It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it (train) in one or two weeks, now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that."

Speaking further about the challenges, he added, "For instance, in 'Sikandar' the action was different, the character was different. But this is physically difficult. Besides, shooting in Ladakh, in high altitude and in cold water (is another challenge)," he said.

Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar, which released in March. The film was directed by A R Murugadoss and also featured Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role.

