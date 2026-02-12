Salman Khan's Iconic <i>Munni Badnaam Hui</i> Steps From <i>Dabangg</i> Were Inspired By His Staff, Reveals Composer Lalit Pandit

The iconic song Munni Badnaam Hui from the film Dabangg became a cultural phenomenon in the early 2010s. The track, featuring Salman Khan and Malaika Arora, was composed by Lalit Pandit and choreographed by Farah Khan.

In an interview with ANI, Lalit Pandit revealed that Salman created his own dance moves for most of the song. In fact, some of them were inspired by his driver and cook.

The music composer said, "Munni Badnaam mei Salman ne kya masti wala dance kiya tha...Jab woh gaana record hua tha (Salman was full of fun in Munni Badnaam Hui dance…When the song was recorded). He took his driver, his cook, and everybody to his farmhouse. Salman is a very friendly guy. He has got his own character. Woh hamesha masti mei rehte hai."

He added, "Raat mei unhone bonfire jalaya aur in sabko bola nachne ke liye. Aur sabko ko thoda thoda pila diya. Driver bhi nach raha tha, cook bhi and waha ke locals bhi. He noticed and unke steps hi kiye hai. Gaane mei haath upar karke nache hai woh unke driver ka step hai. (He is always in the mood to have fun. At the farmhouse, he lit a bonfire, made them have a few drinks, and asked everyone to dance. His driver, cook and even the locals were dancing. Salman picked up their steps. The particular step which Salman performs with his hand up in the air, it was his driver's step)."

Lalit Pandit further shared that Munni Badnaam Hui was originally meant to be filmed only with a female performer, but Salman Khan insisted on being part of the song. "He added so much to the song. He was the one to bring himself as an addition to the song. Munni Badnaam was originally a female song, but then he said, ‘Isme mera hona zaruri hai warna gaana hit nahi hoga (I should be in the song or else it won't be a hit).' It was then that we added another antara. Salman even suggested the action portions when he raids the place, turning the situation into a comedy sequence," he explained.

Munni Badnaam Hui is sung by Mamta Sharma and Aishwarya Nigam. The song is still remembered as one of the most iconic item songs of all time.

