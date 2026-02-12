How Rajpal Yadav Defined 2000s Comedy With Salman Khan And Akshay Kumar

In the 2000s, Bollywood had an unwritten rule. If Salman Khan was falling in love on screen, or if Akshay Kumar was stuck in another crazy situation, Rajpal Yadav had to be somewhere nearby.

He was the man who could turn a simple look into laughter, a nervous pause into comedy, and complete confusion into pure entertainment.

Long before social media decided what was "funny", Rajpal had already mastered the art of making packed theatres laugh. You didn't need loud punchlines or dramatic background music. The moment he appeared on screen, you knew something hilarious was about to happen. His expressions alone were enough.

He didn't just play supporting roles. He stole scenes.

Rajpal Yadav And Salman Khan's Hit Pair

Rajpal's golden run with Salman Khan began in 2002 with Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. Playing Lallan, a simple and innocent man, he brought lightness to a film full of action and drama. His quirky presence stood out and hinted at bigger things to come.

Then came Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in 2004, where Rajpal truly went all out. Playing twin brothers Raj and Paul, he created chaos in the best way possible. With Salman and Akshay competing in Goa, Rajpal jumped between disguises, tricks, and misunderstandings, keeping audiences laughing from start to finish.

In Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005), he played Thapa, Salman's confused helper whose plans never worked. His innocent loyalty and constant mistakes became the backbone of the film's comedy.

In Partner (2007), Rajpal returned as Chota Don, a self-styled gangster with dramatic dialogues and over-the-top behaviour. His scenes added extra fun to Salman's "love guru" act.

Even in God Tussi Great Ho (2008), which had a divine theme, Rajpal made sure laughter stayed at the centre of the story.

Across these films, he proved one thing clearly - no matter the genre, Rajpal could light up every frame.

Akshay Kumar And Rajpal Yadav's Chaotic Duo

If Salman gave Rajpal stability, Akshay Kumar gave him complete madness.

Their journey together began memorably with Garam Masala (2005). Surrounded by secret girlfriends and lies across different cities, Rajpal's confused reactions made every scene funnier.

That same year, Waqt: The Race Against Time showed his softer side, balancing humour with emotion.

In Phir Hera Pheri (2006), he became Pappu, whose dreams of becoming rich kept collapsing thanks to Akshay. Every mistake turned into comedy gold.

Bhagam Bhag (2006) featured him as Gullu Singh, constantly running, hiding, and panicking. His physical comedy stood out even in a large cast.

Under director Priyadarshan, Rajpal's comedy reached another level.

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), his fear of ghosts and superstitions added humour to an otherwise scary setting.

With De Dana Dan (2009), he joined another confusing plot full of kidnappings and misunderstandings.

In Khatta Meetha (2010), his character as Rangeela reflected small-town struggles through humour.

Action Replayy (2010) gave him a chance to explore time-travel comedy, where his exaggerated reactions worked perfectly.

By the late 2000s, Rajpal Yadav was no longer just a supporting actor. He had become a comedy essential.

"Salman Bhai Is Good To Everyone On Set," Said Rajpal Yadav

Looking back at his journey, Rajpal once spoke about Salman Khan in an interview with The Lallantop while revisiting stills from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Calling the shoot a "fantastic experience", he praised Salman as an ideal co-actor.

He said, "Salman bhai is good to everyone on set. He has his own way of living life, and everyone loves him. Once you become his friend, you realise he is very calm, cool, simple, and pure at heart. His public image has an attitude of its own, but personally, he is very genuine. I have done around 7-8 films with him, and every film was a unique experience. The best thing about Salman bhai is that he treats everyone well - from spot boys to co-actors. He is good to everyone."

A Comic Star Who Made An Era Special

Rajpal Yadav didn't need grand entry scenes or heroic dialogues. All he needed was a moment.

A look. A pause. A nervous smile. And suddenly, the theatre would burst into laughter.

Whether it was with Salman Khan's romantic chaos or Akshay Kumar's comic madness, Rajpal became the invisible thread that connected many of Bollywood's biggest comedies.

Even today, his performances remind us of a time when simple, honest comedy ruled the big screen.

About Rajpal Yadav's Case

In recent years, Rajpal Yadav's life has taken a difficult turn due to a long-running legal battle linked to his 2012 film, Ata Pata Laapata.

He had borrowed Rs 5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance the film, which failed at the box office, leading to heavy losses. Over time, bounced cheques, interest, and penalties caused the outstanding amount to rise to nearly Rs 9 crore.

After repeated breaches of undertakings, the Delhi High Court rejected his pleas for more time and directed him to surrender. Despite earlier deposits, including two demand drafts of Rs 75 lakh in October 2025 and a later offer of Rs 25 lakh with a fresh payment plan, the court declined relief. On February 5, 2026, Rajpal surrendered at Tihar Jail and began serving a six-month sentence.

His interim bail plea, filed citing a family wedding, was adjourned until February 16. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma pointed out inconsistent assurances regarding payments and remarked that he had landed in jail for not honouring his commitments.

Amid this crisis, the film fraternity rallied around him. Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, David Dhawan, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Guru Randhawa, Tej Pratap Yadav, Mika Singh, and Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav extended financial support.

His wife, Radha Yadav, also acknowledged everyone's support during this challenging time.

Looking ahead, Rajpal will be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, releasing on June 26, 2026, and Bhooth Bangla, scheduled for April 10.

ALSO READ: Rajpal Yadav's Brother To NDTV On Rs 9-Crore Cheque-Bounce Case: "He Invested Money, Didn't Take Loans"