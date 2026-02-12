Rajpal Yadav Seeks Bail, Court Says Actor Didn't Honour "Own Commitment"

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said actor Rajpal Yadav was sent to jail in a Rs 9 crore debt case after he failed to honour commitments to resolve unpaid dues on over "two dozen occasions".

While hearing an application filed by Yadav seeking bail owing to a wedding in his family, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said, "You have gone to jail because you didn't honour your own commitment."

The court noted that the actor's counsel made conflicting assurances before the Bench on two occasions. In one instance, Yadav's counsel earlier said, and he affirmed, that the oustanding amount will be paid to the complainant M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd directly. While on Thursday, the counsel submitted that the money will be deposited before the court.

Justice Sharma told Yadav's counsel to make up their mind and that matter was be taken up again at 2.30 pm.

Yadav surrendered at Delhi's Tihar Jail on February 5, after the Delhi High Court rejected his last-minute plea for more time in a long-running cheque bounce and loan default case. The court ordered him to serve a six-month sentence after observing repeated violations of its directions.

The case pertains to unpaid dues that escalated to around Rs 9 crore after the failure of his 2012 production Ata Pata Laapata. The court had noted on February 2 that Yadav was required to make payment of Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases against him and directed that the amount already deposited with the Registrar General of the high court be released in favour of the complainant. In October 2025, two demand drafts of Rs 75 lakh were deposited with the Registrar General and an amount of Rs 9 crore remained payable, it noted in the order.

Yadav's wife Radha Yadav said many in the film industry have come out in support of the actor after his surrender. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood and Mika Singh were among the many people from the industry who extended financial support.