Anup Jalota Offers Rs 5 Lakh To Rajpal Yadav After No Relief In Rs 9-Crore Cheque Bounce Case

Singer Anup Jalota has extended his support to Rajpal Yadav, who is currently in Tihar Jail in connection with a long-running cheque bounce and loan default case.

Jalota announced that he would donate Rs 5 lakh to help his close friend during this difficult phase, joining several members of the film industry who have stepped forward to offer assistance.

In a video message, the veteran singer said, "I have learnt about the troubles my friend Rajpal Yadav has been facing. He is now in jail. Ups and downs are a part of life. We must help our friends. I know that a lot of people have come forward to help. I am also sending Rs 5 lakh to him. I hope this helps him."

Meanwhile, several well-known artists, including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood, Mika Singh, and others, have extended their help to the actor and his family.

Latest Updates On Rajpal Yadav's Legal Case

On February 12, the Delhi High Court observed that Rajpal Yadav was sent to jail in a Rs 9 crore debt case after repeatedly failing to honour his commitments to settle unpaid dues. While hearing his bail plea related to a family wedding, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma remarked, "You have gone to jail because you did not honour your own commitment."

The court also pointed out inconsistencies in the assurances made by Rajpal Yadav's legal counsel. Earlier, it was stated that the outstanding amount would be paid directly to the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. However, during a later hearing, the counsel submitted that the money would instead be deposited before the court.

The case has now been adjourned to Monday, February 16.

Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Delhi's Tihar Jail on February 5 after the High Court rejected his last-minute plea seeking more time to repay the dues. He was directed to serve a six-month sentence following repeated violations of court orders.

The dispute traces back to unpaid liabilities that arose after the failure of his 2012 film, Ata Pata Laapata. The dues eventually escalated to around Rs 9 crore. In February, the court noted that Rajpal Yadav was required to pay Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases filed against him. It also ordered that the amount already deposited with the Registrar General be released to the complainant.

