Crazy Viral: On 60th Birthday, Salman Khan Goes Biking Around Panvel Farmhouse Under Y+ Security

Salman Khan turned 60 on Saturday (December 27). The actor marked his birthday by spending time riding a motorcycle around his Panvel farmhouse.

What's Happening

Videos showing the actor enjoying a night-time bike ride have gone viral on social media.

The ride took place in and around his Panvel farmhouse, where Salman hosted a private birthday celebration for close friends and family members.

Several celebrities, including former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, were present at the gathering.

Owing to security concerns, Salman Khan was accompanied by multiple security vehicles during his motorcycle ride, as he currently has Y+ security cover.

Background

Salman's love for bikes is well known. Over the years, he has often been spotted cycling on Mumbai roads and riding motorcycles in different locations, including Arunachal Pradesh.

He has also previously served as a brand ambassador for Suzuki Motorcycles in India and has owned iconic bikes such as the Suzuki Hayabusa.

Workwise, Salman will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial Battle of Galwan. The film is based on the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in 2020.

The Galwan Valley clash took place on June 16, 2020, and resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while the Chinese side also suffered heavy casualties.

The incident led to heightened tensions between India and China, following which the Indian Army deployed additional formations near the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and carried out various measures, including border surveys, to prevent possible aggression.