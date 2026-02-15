Kartik Aaryan Attends Pride Parade In Delhi. The Internet Asks, "What Is Happening?"

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been drawing significant attention in Delhi as he continues shooting for his upcoming film Naagzilla in the capital.

What's Happening

Over the past few days, Kartik Aaryan has been spotted at several prominent locations.

Most recently, Kartik was seen filming at Connaught Place, where visuals from the set quickly began circulating on social media.

In the video, the actor appears to be leading a pride parade sequence, with a large crowd assembled around him.

As soon as the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section asking, "What is happening?"

"Did he really attend, or is this a part of the shoot?" a fan asked.

Amid his packed schedule, Kartik also made a stop at Kwality, one of Connaught Place's oldest restaurants. Photographs of the actor dining with friends were shared by the restaurant's official Instagram account and quickly gained traction online.

Background

Earlier, Kartik was spotted at the Laxmi Nagar Metro Station, where he was reportedly shooting for his upcoming film Naagzilla. The appearance led to heavy crowding, with fans gathering in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Videos from the location went viral, showing fans chanting his name as he acknowledged them with waves. The commotion reportedly caused brief traffic disruptions in the surrounding area.

Kartik was last seen on screen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday. The film, produced by Karan Johar, did not perform strongly at the box office.

Looking ahead, the actor has multiple projects lined up. He is set to collaborate with filmmaker Anurag Basu on an upcoming film. In addition, he will feature in Naagzilla, backed by Karan Johar and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who is known for helming the Fukrey franchise.