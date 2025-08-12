John Abraham On <i>Chhaava, The Kashmir Files</i> Getting Big Audience: "It's Scary, Will Never Make Such Films"

John Abraham, who is promoting his upcoming film Tehran, spoke about the hyper-nationalistic films like The Kashmir Files and Chhaava, during a recent interview. John, who's mostly seen in geo-political and history-based films in recent times, has an aversion towards jingoistic films and he said he would never made such films.

What's Happening

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files minted a whopping amount of money at the box office. At the same time, both films drew flak by a large section of the Internet for promoting over-the-top nationalistic fervour.

During an interview with India Today, when asked about his reaction about these films, John says, "We need censorship, but the way it has been overseen... It's a bit of a question mark. They have been good with us, but I have also been responsible for the way I have made my films. I am not right or left wing. I am apolitical. What is worrying to me is that right-wing films find a huge audience, and that's when you ask yourself as a filmmaker, what line will you toe-am I going to take the commercial line or stay true to what I want to say? I have chosen the latter."

When he was asked if he would make such films, John says, "I haven't seen Chhaava, but I know that people have loved it-and also The Kashmir Files. But when films are made with the intent to sway people in a hyper-political environment and such films find an audience, that is scary for me. To answer your question, no, I have never been tempted, and I will never make those kinds of films."

About Chhaava and The Kashmir Files

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, is based on the story of Sambhaji Maharaj, the Maratha ruler who fought against the Mughal Empire. The film has been criticised for distorting historical facts.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files - which explores the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits - won the National Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, but triggered a widespread debate.

John Abraham's Tehran is based on the 2012 attacks on Israeli diplomats. The film will premiere on ZEE5 on 15 August 2025.

Tehran is directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, Vipin Agnihotri and Sandeep Leyzell. Along with John Abraham, the film stars Neeru Bajwa and Manushi Chhillar.

