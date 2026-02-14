Tusshar Kapoor Says He "Never Thought Of Asking" Jeetendra Before Welcoming Son Via Surrogacy: 'He Is Very Old School Indian'

In 2016, actor Tusshar Kapoor made headlines when he announced the birth of his son Laksshya through IVF and surrogacy, becoming one of the first single fathers in Hindi cinema to do so. Years later, the actor reflected on that life-changing decision and the journey that followed.

What's Happening

Speaking to Meri Saheli, Tusshar shared that while he has always respected marriage as an institution, he never saw it as part of his own life plan. Fatherhood, however, felt right.

"I am very old school-similar to my father-but at the same time, we are extremely different from each other. After staying in the US for five years, I learnt to live independently. I haven't even been married. I have a child as a single father. However, my father is not like this. He believes in marriage and having a family - he is very old school Indian," he said, referring to veteran actor Jeetendra.

Tusshar added that raising a child on his own has not been as daunting as many might assume.

He shared, "One kid is not all that challenging. I am not a very social person and don't particularly enjoy travelling. I became a father at 40. I was mature. It was the right time to embrace fatherhood, unlike how our society starts putting pressure on you from the age of 25."

Clarifying his stance on relationships, he said, "I completely believe in marriage as an institution, but it wasn't for me. My calling was to become a father. When I realised that, there were divine interventions. I bumped into someone, got information, met the doctors, and things just fell into place. It wasn't planned-I went with the flow. I believed in God and kept faith."

The actor also recalled a chance encounter that influenced his decision. "I had no pressure from my parents because I never thought of asking them. I was 39. I met Prakash Jha on a flight to Tirupati. We weren't friends but knew each other socially. While returning, our flights were cancelled and we carpooled. On the way, he asked me, 'If you're not destined to be a married man, why not think of being a single parent?' He knew a single woman in his family who had become a parent around the same age."

That suggestion prompted Tusshar to explore the possibility more seriously. "I then called up doctors. They counselled me. We took it one step at a time, and eventually, I became a father."

Background

While Tusshar initially had concerns about how the public would respond, the reaction turned out to be supportive. He said, "In our culture, starting a family is considered auspicious, regardless of how you do it-whether through adoption, marriage, or as a single parent. As conservative Indians, we ultimately accept everything."

On how he addresses questions from his son about their family structure, Tusshar emphasised openness and honesty. "I have taught Laksshya that there are all kinds of families. Sometimes parents separate, sometimes one parent passes away, sometimes they live in different cities, and sometimes children are adopted. I have told him the reality in an age-appropriate way. He knows his family is different, but it is just as valid as any other. There is no one 'normal' family-every family has its own chaos."

Tusshar later documented his experiences in the book Bachelor Dad. In the years that followed, other industry figures such as Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar also chose single parenthood through IVF and surrogacy.