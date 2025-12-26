John Abraham Receives Mini Suzuki Hayabusa From Fan: Watch Viral Video

John Abraham, the famous Bollywood actor, is known for his passion for motorcycles, a hobby that is greatly appreciated by his fans. Recently, one of his admirers gifted him a functioning scale model of a Suzuki Hayabusa. The heartwarming moment of John's interaction with the fan, along with the unveiling of the new scale model, was captured on camera and is now circulating on social media.

The video begins with John Abraham checking out the scale model of the Suzuki Hayabusa. He is also delighted by the fact that the miniature has a functioning engine and an exhaust. Interacting with his admirer, the actor says, "Should I ride it?" He follows it with a light-hearted comment saying, "Should I sit on it?" To which the people around respond with affirmation.

One possible reason a fan gifted John Abraham a scale model of the Suzuki Hayabusa is the actor's strong connection to this legendary motorcycle. For those who may not recall, it is the same bike that John rode in one of his most memorable roles in the film "Dhoom." This particular movie, along with the motorcycles featured in it, has also inspired many motorcycle enthusiasts in India.

The term "Hayabusa" is Japanese for peregrine falcon, which is regarded as the fastest bird in the world. This is an apt name for a motorcycle that became known as the fastest in the world when it was introduced in 1999. So much so that this is believed to be the motorcycle that became a reason for a Gentleman's Agreement among manufacturers to electronically limit the motorcycles to 300 kmph.

The remarkable quality of the motorcycle from the brand is evident in how it has remained largely unchanged even after years on the market. This might explain why John Abraham favors this machine and chose it for his role in the film "Dhoom."

Presently, the Suzuki Hayabusa is sold in the Indian market for Rs 18.06 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1340 cc liquid-cooled inline-four cylinder engine, which is believed to have a maximum output of 197 hp and 150 Nm torque. In its latest iteration, the bike gets electronic aids like traction control, ride modes, and more.