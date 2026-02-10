German Woman Says Indian Friends Saved Her Trip After She Lost Her Only Credit Card

A German woman has shared a touching story from her trip to India that is winning hearts online. After losing her only credit card, she found herself in a stressful situation. What followed, however, was an outpouring of support from her friends in India that she says she will never forget.

In a video that is going viral on Instagram, 29-year-old Jennifer from Berlin shared her experience when she discovered she had lost her credit card. She explained that she was terrified and worried at the time. The video begins with that fear and anxiety, then shows how her friends came forward to support her.

Jennifer stated that the entire story is based on real events and explained that she had never experienced the kind of help she received in India.

The video also emphasises that Indian friends and their helpful spirit should never be taken for granted. The video then shows screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends. These messages clearly demonstrate her concern for her and how quickly they offered to help.

Her Indian friends immediately offered assistance, repeatedly inquired about her well-being, and even shared their UPI IDs to make sending money easier and faster.

Jennifer explained that all her friends made sure she had enough money to complete her trip. She said she didn't have to worry for a moment because her friends took care of her in every way. She also said that having such a system of help and support was truly amazing.

She later added that she had returned her friends' money. This highlighted the trust and generosity of those friends who supported her in her time of need.