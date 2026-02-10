NCP Workers' 1 AM Rampage After Hotel Staff Objects To Dancing On Tables

Workers affiliated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP, Ajit Pawar faction) allegedly vandalised a local hotel following a dispute over their celebratory behaviour. The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras.

The episode unfolded at Aisaheb Hotel in Umachiwadi village in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, in the early hours of the morning, around 1 am.

The group had gathered to celebrate the recent victory of NCP candidate Amol Bhore, who won from the Pathrud constituency in the Zilla Parishad elections. According to witness accounts and video footage, the workers arrived at the hotel in three vehicles, including a prominent black SUV.

In high spirits, several men climbed onto tables and began dancing, creating a ruckus inside the establishment. When hotel management intervened and asked them to stop the disruptive dancing on the tables, the situation quickly escalated. Enraged by the request, the group reportedly turned violent and began smashing furniture, breaking items, and causing extensive damage to the property.

Exterior CCTV footage shows multiple men armed with sticks exiting the vehicles and immediately starting to vandalise the hotel's front area.

Interior cameras captured chaotic scenes of tables being overturned, objects being hurled, and general havoc being wreaked across the dining space.

Local police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the hotel owner and are actively searching for the individuals involved in the incident. Authorities are reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the suspects and initiate appropriate legal action.