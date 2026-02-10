Kiren Rijiju's "Most Degrading Behaviour" Jab At Congress With Video Of Parliament Showdown

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday shared a video of the confrontation that unfolded in the Lok Sabha on February 4, describing the conduct of Congress and Opposition MPs as "the most degrading behaviour" and claiming that the situation could have spiralled into a physical clash had it not been contained.

The footage relates to the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lower House. According to Rijiju, several women Congress MPs moved towards the Prime Minister's chair in what he characterised as an attempt to obstruct his entry and confront him directly.

In a post accompanying the video, Rijiju wrote: "Congress Party is proud of the most degrading behavior by their MPs !! If we had not stopped all BJP MPs and allowed the Women MPs to confront Cong. MPs, it would have led to very ugly scene. We have very high consideration, to protect the dignity & sanctity of the Parliament."

Who can justify such behaviors from the Honb'le MPs? The direction from our leadership was very clear that we must maintain the dignity of the house and no BJP MP should get into physical confrontation with the rude opposition MPs. https://t.co/bezzALc7D3 pic.twitter.com/iqy41Xd9vn — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 10, 2026

He added in a separate statement: "Who can justify such behaviors from the Honb'le MPs? The direction from our leadership was very clear that we must maintain the dignity of the house and no BJP MP should get into physical confrontation with the rude opposition MPs."

The video shared by the minister shows women MPs standing around the Prime Minister's designated seat in the Lok Sabha chamber. They are seen holding banners and posters and refusing to move despite repeated requests. Two or three ministers, including Ashwini Vaishnaw and Giriraj Singh, appear in the footage attempting to persuade the MPs to return to their seats.

They are shown speaking to them at close range, urging them to refrain from what Rijiju described as "unparliamentary behaviour". The women MPs, however, remain in position.

According to Rijiju, this confrontation marked an "unprecedented and unparliamentary stand-off" during the debate on the Motion of Thanks. He said the Opposition's actions could have turned the House "into a battleground" had the situation not been managed "tactfully".

The developments prompted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to intervene. On Thursday, Birla said he had urged the Prime Minister not to come to the House in order to prevent "any unpleasant incident". He stated that he had received information that some Congress MPs could approach the Prime Minister's seat and "resort to an unprecedented incident".

As events unfolded on February 4, the Motion of Thanks was eventually passed without the Prime Minister delivering his reply.